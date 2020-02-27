Found: Missing Columbus man last seen leaving group home with suitcase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man police said walked away from his group home has been found.

According to police, 44-year-old Morris Petry left his group home in the area of Karl Road and E. Dublin Granville Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday, saying he was running away. He was last seen walking west on 161.

Petry was found safe at about 9:30pm, according to a release from Columbus Division of Police.

He is described as a white male standing 5’7″ and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.