COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pierce Pennington, aged 11, is missing from the Westside of Columbus today, says the Columbus Division of Police.

Pennington, who is 4’10” and weighs 96 pounds, was last seen in the area of South Powell Road and Postle Road, wearing a long, gray hoodie with some white in it. The hoodie reaches Pierce’s knees. He also wore black sweatpants and gray-and-white high tops.

Anyone with information on Pierce Pennington’s location please contact CPD at 614-645-4545.