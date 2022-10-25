CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School.

Honesty Jones, 15, is considered missing as of October 24, 2022 (Courtesy/Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office)

Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with a backpack and a purple blanket draped over her.

She has ties to addresses in the 3700 block of Eakin road and the 4600 block of Rock Castle Drive in Columbus.

Anyone with information on Honesty’s whereabouts are asked to Detective Tyler DeVoe at 740-808-1806, the FCSO Investigations Bureau at 740-652-7331 or email Tyler.devoe@fairfieldcountyohio.gov