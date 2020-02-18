Missing Bucyrus girl last seen on February 8

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Bucyrus are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing fore more than a week.

According to Bucyrus Police, Desiree Lynn Fisher, 17, was last seen on February 8. She was reported missing on February 10.

Police say they have checked several locations within Bucyrus, but have not been able to locate her.

Fisher is described as a white female standing 5’5″ and weighing 213 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes and a scar above and below her right eye. She wears black-rimmed glasses.

Police say she is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bucyrus Police at 419-562-1006.