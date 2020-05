COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 69-year-old Barry Thomas Simmons has been reported missing. Simmons left his residence near Livingston Park on foot toward an undetermined location.

He recently had a stroke and suffers from dementia. Simmons was wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue striped shirt and walks with the assistance of a cane.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can call 614-645-4018.