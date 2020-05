JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Trey Risner is 5’9″, 155 pounds and has been missing since May 5. He was last seen walking away from a residential facility near Groveport Road and SR 104. Risner was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, gray sweat pants and a black jacket/coat.

Anyone with information on Risner’s whereabouts can call (614)645-4280.