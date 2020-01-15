Missing 12-year-old Columbus girl last seen in Franklinton neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, Faith Lee, 12, left her home after a dispute with her family. She was last seen in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Anondale Avenue.

She is described as a biracial female standing 4’10” and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pinkish gold jacket which had black cuffs and a black collar, blue leggings and brown boots with fur on the edge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.