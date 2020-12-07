Mirror Lake drained as Ohio State prepares to play Michigan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has drained Mirror Lake ahead of this weekend’s matchup with that team up north.

Jumping into Mirror Lake during the leadup to the rivalry game was a longstanding unofficial Ohio State tradition until 2015. The university ended the practice following the death of Austin Singletary in 2015.

In November, five students were cited for trespassing after entering the lake.

“Mirror Lake is not intended, or approved, for recreational use of any kind or at any time. Entering the lake, or empty lake basin, is both destructive and hazardous and is considered criminal trespassing. The safety of our campus community remains our number one priority,” said OSU in an officially released statement after that incident.

University officials said they will continue to monitor the area.