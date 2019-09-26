Million dollar bond for suspects in stabbing death of Columbus school bus driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The three men facing charges for allegedly taking part in the stabbing death of a Columbus City Schools bus driver appeared in court Thursday.

John Clinedinst was stabbed to death Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Donte Slash and 19-year-old Tarayle Glick are accused of killing Clinedinst. 52-year-old Abraham Shears is accused of offering Slash and Glick money to commit the crime.

All three had bond set at $1 million.

The prosecutor said Glick had a machete and Slash had a knife. Detective say it started as a disagreement between Shears and Clinedinst.

Clinedinst was on his way to work when he was killed. His family says he went by Randy and he was loved by his family, friends and students.