Military planes fleeing Hurricane Dorian find refuge at Rickenbacker

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several military aircraft from Jacksonville, Florida, are now here in Columbus at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base to escape Hurricane Dorian.

Six P-8A Poseidon aircraft now sit on the tarmac.

One by one, each plane flew in and landed Friday afternoon.

One of the commanders from this naval air station in Jacksonville said they called the 121st Air Refueling Wing here at Rickenbaker to see if they could bring those aircraft before the hurricane hits.

The answer was yes.

Some of the crew members came here with the aircraft and left their family and homes behind in Florida. They explain it’s just part of being in the military.

“We knew that protecting not only our families, and our facilities in Jacksonville, but also our aircraft is important,” said Commander Patrick Gegg. “It’s important to national security. So, getting them up here where it’s safe is important in that everyone’s on board with that mission. So, no real frustration I felt.”

Rickenbacker is designated as a disaster relocation area. So, they are always prepared for these kinds of assignments.