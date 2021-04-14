Miles Jackson, man killed by officers at St. Ann’s, was armed, attorney general says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Miles Jackson, the man who was killed during a shooting this week at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, had a gun during the incident, Ohio’s attorney general said Wednesday.

Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement that read in part:

“BCI’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at St. Ann’s Hospital remains ongoing. We can confirm through preliminary ballistic testing that the decedent [Jackson] had a gun and shots were fired.”

BCI, or the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is the lead agency looking into the shooting.

Jackson was shot and killed in the hospital’s emergency room during an altercation Monday.

According to Westerville and Columbus police, officers responded to a call of a man, later identified as Jackson, passed out in his vehicle. They requested medics, and the man was taken to St. Ann’s emergency room, with the officers accompanying him.

Westerville officers learned that Jackson had domestic violence warrants out in his name, as well as a weapons under disability warrant in Franklin County, and worked to arrange a transfer of custody to Columbus police.

It has not been revealed how the shooting started, but it involved multiple rounds, with Columbus police, Westerville police, and St. Ann’s security present. Police said it was personnel from St. Ann’s and Columbus police who fired their weapons.

None of the six officers involved was injured, but Jackson was. Emergency room staff attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.