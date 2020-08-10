Mike Davis assigned to Lorain County prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than two months after he was sentenced on child pornography charges, former central Ohio weatherman Mike Davis has been assigned to a prison in Lorain County.

Davis pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography earlier this year. In May, Judge Karen Phipps sentenced him to 4 years in prison.

According to records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Davis is now assigned to the Grafton Correctional Institution (GCI).

According to the facility’s website, the prison opened in 1988 and currently houses 1,619 inmates. GCI has no reported coronavirus deaths.

GCI provides a Comprehensive Sex Offender Program to assigned inmates. ODRC describes it as a “unit-based program of evidence-based interventions designed to reduce the risk to sexually and violently reoffend.”

Not all sex offenders are required to participate in the program.

In September 2019, the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force said it received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography.

Leading up to sentencing, Davis’ attorney argued Davis used those illegal images in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering with depression and anxiety.

Franklin County investigators said he uploaded 16,000 images of suspected child pornography since 2012.

Upon release from prison, Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.