Miesse Fest this Saturday to benefit South High Harmony

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three years ago, the Miesse family of Columbus turned their annual reunion to a celebration with much greater meaning.

The Fest now serves as a celebration of life for the late David Miesse who died at the age of 35 after two battles with cancer.

It’s a special night filled with food, fun, and live music.

The festival that for decades was just a way to celebrate the Miesse family has become one of the largest fundraisers for Harmony Project’s South High Harmony.

“David, my brother, loved so much, teaching and helping kids and his music abilities were amazing. He loved showing kids how to strike up a tune on guitar, play something on a piano or throw a beat down on a drum,” Joe Miesse remembers. “We thought the kids were just the biggest area of need.”

As the family puts it, “David believed in living an authentic life. he loved great music and worked hard to make the community a better place.”

Miesse Fest is taking place Saturday at 285 Croswell Road in Columbus.

The lineup is as follows:

4:30 pm – Doors Open

5:00 pm – Food Served

5:30 pm – OSU Alumni Marching Band

6:15 pm – Announcements, Special Guest Appearances

7:00 pm – Lieutenant Dan’s New Legs First Set

8:15 pm – Set Break, Raffle Winners Announced

8:30 pm – Lieutenant Dan’s New Legs Second Set

9:45 pm – Event Concludes

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.miessefest.com/.