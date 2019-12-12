Mid Ohio Foodbank supports local outreach efforts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Food insecurity is a real issue for a lot of people here in central Ohio. Many of them say if it wasn’t for the All People’s Fresh Market, they don’t know where they would get fresh produce.

“We get a lot of people in here who are grateful for what they get here,” Gary Stevens who is a coordinator for the All People’s Fresh Market.

The line stretches out of the door just like this every morning.

“We usually average around about 450,” said Stevens. “There are days where we hit 500 and some days we’re a little bit lower around about 400.”

The Mid Ohio Food Bank provides most of the fresh food and produce here the All People’s Fresh Market.

It helps people who struggle to make ends meet to put food on the table.

“When I see somebody right now and they’re hungry and everything and it’s hard for me. It’s just I can feel it,” said Clara Bradley.

Bradley said it’s because she fell on hard times and needed to provide food for her family.

That’s when someone told her.

“Go on to Parsons we got some free vegetables. I said, ‘really I never really knew, and they said ‘go’ and I said okay.”

Bradley said that happened several years ago, but she still uses the Fresh Market from time to time to to stock her pantry with items she needs.

“Oh it’s a blessing,” said Bradley. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

She realized how this place blessed her, and now she want to bless someone else in need.

“About twice I went there I asked Pastor Gary, ‘you guys you need some help?”

The answer was yes.

For five years now Bradley has been a volunteer at the Fresh Market. She greets people and makes them feel comfortable during a time that could be very uncomfortable.

She said if it wasn’t for places like this, who knows if she would be here making a difference in so many peoples’ lives.

“It’s hard to explain sometime when you live a hard life and you just, you give up. I never give up, never.”

“This Fresh Market is open several days a week and many of the organizers said if it wasn’t for the volunteers and the people who donate, none of this would be possible.