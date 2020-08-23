Mid-Ohio Food Collective launches Hunger Action Month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about hunger and get the public involved in efforts to address food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month happens ever September, when food banks in the Feeding America Network create their own message to address the root causes of hunger in the areas they serve.

Hunger Action Month falls on the 40th anniversary of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

For September, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective is partnering with Columbia Gas, Molina Healthcare and Sheetz. Each week, we will feature the five assets of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, and how those assets meet the customers where they are to help toward ending hunger.

The campaign launches Monday, Aug. 24, with a focus on the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

Throughout the month, the campaign will also highlight Mid-Ohio Farm on the Hilltop, Mid-Ohio Farmacy, Mid-Ohio Kitchens, and Mid-Ohio Markets.

“We are excited about sharing how our work has shifted and evolved over these past 40 years, during these extraordinary times, and the ways the community can get involved in addressing hunger right here at home,” said Matt Habash, president and CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective, in a press release. “With incredible partners like Columbia Gas, Molina Healthcare and Sheetz, we are able to raise awareness for our customers when they need us the most. Our goal is to de-stigmatize hunger and let our neighbors know we are here with them and, for them.”