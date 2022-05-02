The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Columbus found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Columbus in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

– Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 71

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 76

— #52 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

– Net job flow: 5 to Columbus, OH

#29. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 72

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 70

— #39 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Net job flow: 2 to Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

#28. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 75

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 70

— #50 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Net job flow: 5 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 80

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 44

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Net job flow: 36 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 84

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 98

— #65 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 14 to Columbus, OH

#25. Jacksonville, FL

– Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 87

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 37

— #37 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

– Net job flow: 50 to Jacksonville, FL

#24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 89

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 81

— #55 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 8 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#23. Wheeling, WV-OH

– Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 101

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 109

— #4 most common destination from Wheeling, WV-OH

– Net job flow: 8 to Columbus, OH

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 101

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 116

— #44 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Net job flow: 15 to Columbus, OH

#21. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

– Started a new job in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 109

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN in Q1 2021: 115

— #12 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

– Net job flow: 6 to Columbus, OH

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 112

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 72

— #42 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 40 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 116

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 109

— #20 most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Net job flow: 7 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 118

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 72

— #43 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Net job flow: 46 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#17. Pittsburgh, PA

– Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 118

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 167

— #27 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

– Net job flow: 49 to Columbus, OH

#16. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

– Started a new job in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 130

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH in Q1 2021: 147

— #5 most common destination from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

– Net job flow: 17 to Columbus, OH

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 145

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 81

— #55 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 64 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 146

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 189

— #49 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 43 to Columbus, OH

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 161

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 100

— #57 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 61 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 171

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 193

— #43 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 22 to Columbus, OH

#11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

– Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 191

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 179

— #19 most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

– Net job flow: 12 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

#10. Lima, OH

– Started a new job in Lima, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 281

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Lima, OH in Q1 2021: 287

— #1 most common destination from Lima, OH

– Net job flow: 6 to Columbus, OH

#9. Mansfield, OH

– Started a new job in Mansfield, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 363

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Mansfield, OH in Q1 2021: 348

— #1 most common destination from Mansfield, OH

– Net job flow: 15 to Mansfield, OH

#8. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 368

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 452

— #4 most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Net job flow: 84 to Columbus, OH

#7. Springfield, OH

– Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 379

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 363

— #1 most common destination from Springfield, OH

– Net job flow: 16 to Springfield, OH

#6. Canton-Massillon, OH

– Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 544

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 562

— #3 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH

– Net job flow: 18 to Columbus, OH

#5. Akron, OH

– Started a new job in Akron, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 1,123

— 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 1,140

— #1 most common destination from Akron, OH

– Net job flow: 17 to Columbus, OH

#4. Toledo, OH

– Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 1,149

— 6.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 1,275

— #1 most common destination from Toledo, OH

– Net job flow: 126 to Columbus, OH

#3. Dayton-Kettering, OH

– Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 1,760

— 9.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 1,957

— #1 most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH

– Net job flow: 197 to Columbus, OH

#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 3,699

— 20.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 3,456

— #0 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Net job flow: 243 to Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#1. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

– Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 3,987

— 22.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 4,077

— #0 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

– Net job flow: 90 to Columbus, OH