COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tackling the pandemic one hike at a time. A local group of adventurous friends in Central Ohio set out to conquer the task of visiting one Metro Park a week at the start of the pandemic. Now, a year later, they are hoping others will follow suit.

“Take care of the body and the mind and the spirt,” said Dan Brown, one of the hikers in the group.

“Really adventurous people and once everything’s been shut down for a couple of weeks, we were getting antsy inside,” said Jenn McDougall, a Health and Fitness Professional.

So, McDougall mapped out a plan to explore a new Metro Park in Central Ohio every week.

“If it wasn’t for Covid, we would have never visited any of these Metro Parks,” said McDougall.

A silver lining to a year clouded by Covid-19.

“These weekly workouts or park hikes is just our weekly escape or slice of normal,” said Jon Rudolph, a fellow hiker.

Over the last year, these friends have documented their journey with photos and videos they share on social media. They all agree it is hard to choose a favorite.

“Scioto Audubon, I love the obstacle course that’s there and how we could integrate that into our workouts,” said Ciara Dillon, a hiker in the group.

“The obstacle course and we used the water tower, so we kind of used our surroundings and modified the workouts Jenn set up for us,” added Rachel McNabb, her fellow hiker.

From visiting the Chief Leatherlips sculpture and the Corn Stalks sculptures in Dublin to hiking Walnut Woods and Three Creeks Metro Park in Groveport, there friends say the beauty of nature is a wonderful respite from hours stuck indoors.

“It’s really a great way to stay fit, to enjoy the beautiful nature and scenery around Columbus,” said Brown.

“Just psychologically, it’s just great to be able to do the exact opposite of staring at a screen for 6 hours a day,” added Garrick Schindler.

“Being out in these Metro Parks and just getting fresh air, and kind of doing a mental mind reset, none of us have had Covid,” said McDougall.

They hope their journey will inspire others to explore the Metro Parks, even during the winter months.

“I think more people should do it, people should give it a chance, I think they’d be happier and healthier,” said Schindler.



To visit one of the Central Ohio Metro Parks, visit: https://www.metroparks.net/parks-and-trails/