Merry Conjunctivitis, the eyes have it

The season of giving is upon us and so is the spread of dreaded conjunctivitis, also known as Pink Eye. In this case, giving is as bad as receiving. Delaware General Health District released information regarding an increase in reported cases.

The release states, “Over 50 cases have been reported to the DGHD since October 1st. Conjunctivitis can result from many causes including allergens, bacteria, contact lens use, chemicals, fungi, viruses, and certain diseases.”

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes

Avoid sharing personal items like makeup, eye drops, towels, and bedding

Do Not use the same eye products for infected and non-infected eyes

Stop wearing contact lenses until your doctor says it’s okay

Clean, Store, and replace your contact lenses as instructed by your eye doctor

Below is a chart of information about how “Pink Eye” works.

Source: Delaware General Health District

Without treatment, a bacterial cause could clear up in two to five days and could take as long as two weeks to clear up. With antibiotics, it could take up to four days to clear. It is important to note, according to the Ohio Administrative Code, “A person with purulent conjunctivitis who attends or

works in a child care center shall be excluded from the child care center and may return twenty-four hours after the initiation of effective antimicrobial therapy.”