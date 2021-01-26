Mentorship program teams Columbus first responders, at-risk kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – January is National Mentoring Month, and there is a new partnership focused on letting tomorrow’s leaders know there is a village of support within their reach.

The mentors, who work in public safety, are paired with children as young as 10-years-old. The volunteers are from law enforcement agencies and Columbus Fire.

So there are roughly 15 participants and 30 mentors. All have already been screened for their jobs.

Organizers said there is a strategy in recruiting those in public safety for this effort.

“When I was younger, I remember seeing firetrucks go by and thinking, ‘That’s pretty cool,’ and I’d always see a male driving,” said Aja Farris.

Now, Farris drives the trucks and recruits others to do the same. She has been with the Columbus Division of Fire for 10 years.

“I have a lot of energy and I love kids,” Farris said.

She has joined a new effort to pair first responders with young people with the goal of helping them succeed in life.

Initially, Farris had trouble connecting with her mentee, a 15-year-old girl whose family moved around a lot.

“A lot of times, I was speaking with other relatives that were relaying messages and that is still happening now, not as frequent though, because she takes the initative to reach out to me sometimes,” Farris said.

After-School All-Stars strives to make sure kids, who many call “at-risk,” don’t fall through the cracks. It links those at least 10-years-old with a buddy.

“That buddy will provide guidance, support, and also those resiliency components to a mentee,” said Kristin Buckner with After-School All-Stars. “This initiative, again, like I stated, is one of those solutions that can strengthen our communities and usher in some type of hope.”

As for Farris and her mentee…

“She is learning to trust me and share with me what her needs are,” Farris said. “She knows safety is my number one priority for all of us and her and her family and she knows I’m a resource.”

“If I can share with her about this career and it becomes something she becomes interested in, this same brown face, you know, this woman that’s representing, then why not?” Farris added.