Mentoring initiative in Columbus City Schools changing lives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) When Alaysha Canady learned she would be given a mentor, her initial thought was an honest one.

“It’s going to be hard because I’m hard to deal with and I don’t like to listen,” said Alaysha.

Alaysha was close to failing out of Linden-McKinley High School. But from the moment she connected with her mentor, Dwayne Carter, her life changed.

“I treat her like she’s my daughter. She had a few problems but we got them taken care of pretty quick,” said Carter.

“Probably focusing in class. And caring and taking time on my work and not being distracted by other people and coming to school on time,” said Alaysha.

Alaysha is one of the success stories of the Columbus City Schools mentoring initiative. Last year, 97 percent of the seniors in the program received their diploma.

“A lot of our students were in a position of not being close to graduation but thanks to the help of a caring adult along with the support of the school and the administrators and the teachers,” said Steve Stevenson, director of student mentoring for Columbus City Schools. “But that extra help of an adult who truly cares about them, that will walk them through that the process, their issues, and their journey allowed them to get them to graduation and was truly the difference maker.”

The time commitment is small. Just one hour a week but the impact on someone’s life can be huge.’

“These kids need us right now. They need us more than anything. Anything at all. Take some time out. Come and give back to your community,” said Carter.

“Helping someone graduate and take it to the next level is a big thing and makes you feel good about yourself at the end of the day,” said Alaysha.

For more information on how to get involved in the Columbus City Schools Mentoring Initiative, visit https://www.ccsoh.us/mentorship