COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second consecutive year, the Urban Family Development Center hosted a discussed titled, “The State of The Black Dad.”

David Fluellen, the non-profit’s founder and CEO, led the discussions.

“It’s a call to action, it’s time for us as Black dads, Black men to step up,” Fluellen said.

For the past two years, the conversation has taken place during Black History Month. Fluellen interviewed Robert Clark, director of public safety for the city of Columbus, and John Gregory, president of the National Center of Urban Solutions.

The goal of the evening was to have conversations about the roles Black fathers have in their families and communities, according to Fluellen.

“This is a very critical conversation at a very critical time,” Clark said.



Violence was a topic of conversation Thursday night, as Clark started in his position as director of public safety in November 2021 during a year that would be record-breaking for the number of homicides in the city.

“We recognize because crime and all the things impacting our city predominantly impacts our communities of color, tonight is a call to action,” Clark said.

Clark, who has two kids and 35 years of law enforcement experience, knows fatherhood and violence. He told the audience he was just 12 years old when his own father was shot and killed.

“We just want to be able to have the conversation tonight and figure out how we can come together and continue to empower dads and continue to join together,” he said. “So we can find really powerful ways to be able to empower our children and ultimately empower our community.”

Several times throughout the discussion, Clark pointed to the importance of fathers being good role models — and part of the way to do so is acknowledging both mental and physical health.

Clark said he does not want fathers to be afraid of what he calls the three most difficult words to say: “I need help.”

He knows it can be difficult to reach out, but he says once fathers get the help they need, they can better help their families and communities.

“It’s a dual conversation tonight to call Black fathers to action and to also celebrate those fathers that heard those calls a long time ago and are working very hard in our city and neighborhoods and communities to reduce the violence to talk to these young men and young women to get them to realize there are alternatives for their lives and to stop fighting against each other and ultimately start working together,” he said.