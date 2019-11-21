Men alleging sex abuse by former Ohio State doctor to address trustees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will hear from three victims of former team doctor Richard Strauss today.

Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005, has been accused of sexually abusing dozens of OSU students during the 1980s and 90s when he worked as a physician at the student health center and as a team doctor for wrestling and other sports.

An investigative report, released in May, concluded that numerous university employees were aware of complaints about Strauss but failed to take appropriate action.

Brian Garrett requested an opportunity to update the board on “the daily injury victims continue to suffer.”

Garrett is one of more than 175 former OSU students and athletes who claim to have been sexually abused by Strauss.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed by victims against the university.

Garrett was one of several victims who spoke to the trustees a year ago.

“We want them to know that a year’s gone by, there’s still no resolution and we’re not happy with your public comments because they’re insulting and offensive and that the longer this drags out the more damage thats done,” Garrett said. “There’s no way for us to heal unless we get the resolution. So by them dragging this out and dragging this out it’s actually making it worse for us.”

University spokesman Ben Johnson said the university remains committed to a fair resolution.

“The university is actively participating in good faith in the mediation process directed by the federal court. In addition, since February, Ohio State has been covering the cost of professionally certified counseling services and treatment for anyone affected, as well as reimbursing costs for counseling already received. Ohio State has implemented multiple additional safeguards in the 20 years since Strauss left the university and is committed to appropriately addressing Strauss’ abuse from decades ago. Richard Strauss’ actions are reprehensible, and we remain deeply concerned for all those who have been affected by Strauss.” University spokesman Ben Johnson

Garrett said former Ohio State wrestlers Mike Schyck and Dan Ritchie will also address the board.