COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rain has been par for the course since the beginning of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 27, 1976.

Rain and lightning delays during the tournament have occurred in at least 31 of the past 46 years. This year things are looking up, after a few midday sprinkles, and much better than previous years.

On June 1, 2018, play was stopped at 5 p.m. during the second round. On the final day, storms developed east of Interstate 71 just east of the action.

The following year, rain fell on Thursday, Friday and Sunday (May 30-31, June 2, 2019). The tournament in 2020 was played from July 16-19, with better luck, until a lightning delay occurred near the end of the final round on Sunday.

Last year’s tournament was plagued by rain on the first day, June 3, 2021, that resulted in two rain delays and a fog delay the next morning. A storm suspension occurred during the final round on June 6.

Rain has fallen on six out of every 10 tournament days, perhaps one or two more days than you would expect by simple statistics.

In fact, the final rounds of the Memorial Tournament have especially been impacted by storms, with Mother Nature delivering rain on 70 percent of the the weekend days, often in the form of tropical downpours.

Legend held that a chief’s restless spirit was not happy about the location of a golf course built around the ancient hunting grounds.

For decades, people cited the lore of Chief Leatherlips, who is buried near the eastern edge of the Scioto River around the location he was put to death in 1810 by rival members of the Wyandot tribe.

Jim Thompson’s great-great-grandfather Joseph, who died in 1862, served as the caretaker of Chief Leatherlips’ grave for decades. A monument erected in 1889 by the local Wyandot Club off Riverside Drive, near an ancient burr oak tree, marks the site where Chief Leatherlips was buried.

Thompson, a Dublin historian, placed a flower at the gravesite every year. He believes Leatherlips was a local hero. The Wyandot chief formed a personal relationship with the five Sells brothers in Dublin and was widely respected as a neighbor and friend.

Thompson posited that one of the reasons the chief was executed by fellow Wyandots was because he did not want to side against the Americans on the eve of the War of 1812.

He said that the name Leatherlips translated to “never told a lie.” Thompson still has the hatchet given to his great-great-grandfather in the 1850s by some of the last Wyandots to live in the same wood.

However, rain around the time of the Memorial Tournament may be nothing more than water over the dam. An examination of the historical weather data reveals that the period between the middle of May and early June is the rainiest time of the year.

The chances of enjoying four consecutive days without rain in central Ohio this time of year are very slim, resulting in inevitable rain delays and the perpetuation of the folklore.