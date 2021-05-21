Memorial Tournament: waitlisted fans can purchase weekly tickets

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament announced Friday that it will offer people on its wait list the opportunity to purchase weekly badges.

Sales for the 2021 Memorial Tournament opened last October, but they were put on hold in March.

Now badge sales have re-opened. Weekly passes are priced at $190 and $295, with youth passes free with a qualifying adult.

“The Memorial Tournament is fortunate to have a very passionate and engaged fan base, one that has made the Memorial among the most well-attended tournaments on TOUR each year,” organizers said in a statement. “Through the pandemic, the Memorial has maintained a strong relationship and connection with our community and in so doing established an Official Waiting List comprised of our most loyal patrons.

“Per CDC recommendations and in cooperation with the PGA TOUR and State and local guidance, the Memorial will offer those individuals on the Waiting List the opportunity to purchase weekly badges,” the statement said.

The PGA TOUR will have a mask policy for unvaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people will not have to wear a mask at the Memorial Tournament. Unvaccinated people should wear a mask indoors, and when they are outdoors if they cannot socially distance.

Additionally, the event will be cashless and paperless, with QR codes for concession menus, tournament guides, and pairings sheet. All venues and equipment will be cleaned and sanitized. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the course.

For a complete list of current Memorial Tournament protocols click here.