Memorial service set for Pastor Jim Palmer, who was killed in Madison County crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Pastor Jim Palmer died Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash along I-70 in Madison County.

Palmer was traveling west on I-70 when he was struck by a silver Chrysler, according to the Highway Patrol.

The police report states he lost control and was then hit by an Infiniti SUV and was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Pastor Palmer was a pastor the Assemblies of God ministries. And his remembrance ceremony will tomorrow at 11 AM, February 5th at the Radiant Life Church.