Live Now
Trial begins for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman
Closings and Delays
St. Matthew School

Memorial service set for Pastor Jim Palmer, who was killed in Madison County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Pastor Jim Palmer died Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash along I-70 in Madison County.

Palmer was traveling west on I-70 when he was struck by a silver Chrysler, according to the Highway Patrol.

The police report states he lost control and was then hit by an Infiniti SUV and was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Pastor Palmer was a pastor the Assemblies of God ministries. And his remembrance ceremony will tomorrow at 11 AM, February 5th at the Radiant Life Church.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools