COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to honor members of the U.S. military who have died while serving their country.

This year there are many events where central Ohioans can pay their respects to those in the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Here is a list of parades, ceremonies and other events taking place in and around central Ohio:

Monday, May 30, 9 a.m., American Legion Memorial Day Parade

Ashley-Union Cemetery, Speaker Scott Lucas, Veteran

All are welcome to be in the parade that begins at White Lilly. Line up at 8:45 a.m.

Monday, May 30, 11 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony

The ceremony will take place at the Blendon Central Cemetery at the flag pole.

A picnic in the Senior Center will follow.

All are welcome.

Monday, May 30, 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by VFW Post #10523

Union Grove Cemetery, 400 Winchester Cemetery Rd.

The keynote speaker is Chaplain Major Thomas H. Whiteman, Jr., the Wing Chaplain at the 121 Air Refueling Wing of Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base.

Other ceremony participants will include Boy Scouts Troop 103, Cub Scouts Troop 103, and the Canal Winchester High School Band.

The public is invited. Lawn chairs or blankets are encouraged for seating.

Monday, May 30, 11 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony, The City of Dublin and the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion

11 a.m. – Procession through Historic Dublin starting at Riverside Crossing Park and ending at Dublin Cemetery with a wreath throwing ceremony at The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge (new route)

11:30 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Dublin Cemetery located at 83 West Bridge Street

Noon – Complimentary community picnic lunch at Monterey Park. Bring blankets and chairs. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Free parking is available at Dublin Community Church, and more parking can be found throughout Historic Dublin.

Monday, May 30, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Memorial Day Service

Memorial Day Service will be located at the Village Square and Cemetery.

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Memorial Day Parade

The parade starts at 10:00 am on First Avenue at Cambridge Boulevard, goes east on First Avenue, and ends at Oxley Road.

Monday, May 30, 11 a.m. – Noon, Memorial Day Parade and Service hosted by The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198

Grove City Cemetery, 3605 Grove City Road

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and travels down Broadway. There is a short ceremony at City Hall, then the parade continues to Grove City Cemetery for the Grove City Memorial Day service.

Following the service, the American Legion Post 164 is hosting an open house, at 3363 McDowell Road, for the remainder of the day.

The event is open to the public and includes food and beverages.

Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Memorial Day events hosted by the Bloom Township Fire Department, The Wagnalls Memorial and Walker-Hecox-Hickle American Legion Post 677

10 a.m. – Community parade followed by memorial service at the Lithopolis Cemetery (memorial service at Franklin Hills Memory Garden before the parade)

11-2 p.m. – Cruise-in featuring a DJ, lawn games, tours, and food at Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St.

Monday, May 30, 8:15 a.m. – 11 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

8:15 a.m. – Schwartzkopf Park honoring those “Lost at Sea”

9:00 a.m. – Parade kick off from Fifth and Plum Street (between PNC Bank and Goodies Galore)

9:30 a.m. – Ceremony at Oakdale Cemetery

Ceremonies after Oakdale Cemetery in order of occurrence: Catholic Cemetery, VFW Post 3320 – Amrine Cemetery – American Legion Post 79 – VFW Post 3320 on Industrial Parkway – Ceremony near Noon

Monday, May 30, 10 a.m., Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Parade – Downtown Powell

Ceremony – Village Green Park

Monday, May 30, 9:30 a.m. and Noon, Memorial Day Services

Galloway Cemetery: 9:30 a.m. Service conducted by Amvets Post #1928

Alton Cemetery: Noon Service conducted by Camp Chase Post #98 of the American Legion

Friday, May 27- Monday, May 30, All Day, Field of Heroes, Presented by the Rotary Club of Westerville Sunrise

325 N. Cleveland Ave.- across the street from the Westerville Community Center is a visual display of more than 3,000 American flags.

Throughout the weekend, there will be events and flags can be purchased to honor a hero.

The field is illuminated at night from May 27-30 and is a must-see.

Learn more at fieldofheroes.org.

Saturday, May 28, 7 a.m. and Monday, May 30, 11 a.m., Memorial Day Activities hosted by VFW Post No. 8794

Saturday, May 28, 7 a.m. – Flag Placing at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m. Breakfast for flag placing volunteers at VFW Post No. 8794.

Monday, May 30, 11 a.m. – Memorial Service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Monday, May 30, 1 p.m. – Memorial Day Luncheon.

Monday, May 30, 6 a.m., 10 a.m. and Noon, Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at Walnut Grove Cemetery sponsored by Leasure-Blackston Post 239 of the American Legion

6 a.m. – Flint Cemetery, 8187 Flint Road, Leasure-Blackston Post 239 will be lowering the US flag to half staff, having a 21 gun salute and playing taps at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Memorial Day. All are welcome to join them as they honor our fallen veterans. There are over 100 veterans interred at Flint Cemetery.

10 a.m. – The parade will begin on E. Dublin-Granville Road and proceeds south on High Street in Worthington to Cemetery Drive. A ceremony takes place at Walnut Grove Cemetery at the conclusion of the parade.

Noon – The ceremony follows the Worthington Memorial Day Parade, which ends at the Walnut Grove Cemetery Circle of Honor.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will be hosting a series of ceremonies and events at the Museum and online in honor of Memorial Day.

Admission is free from Saturday, May 28 to Monday, May 30. Donations are accepted.

Memorial Day Virtual Run, Walk, Ruck and Roll

May 13 – May 30, Anywhere

“The Eyes of Freedom” Exhibition

May 18 – May 30

“The Eyes of Freedom” commemorates the 22 fallen Marines and one Navy corpsman of Ohio-based Lima Company L3/25. The exhibition consists of eight large panels with life-size portraits of the fallen service members with a pair of combat boots, most worn by the men represented, in front of each portrait. A candle is lit to memorialize each man’s fighting spirit.

USAA Poppy Exhibit

May 19 – June 12

This interactive exhibit was created to memorialize our fallen military service members. By waving their hands in front of the screen, visitors can interact with digital poppies representing the more than 645,000 service members who have lost their lives in military service since World War I.

Veterans Jiu-Jitsu Seminar

Saturday, May 28, 8 a.m.

Rooftop CrossFit Hero Workout

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.

The National Ride for Freedom

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.

Gold Star Family Candlelight Vigil

Sunday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Gold Star Family Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, May 29 to honor families who have lost a loved one in service to our country. The vigil procession will begin on the museum rooftop and travel down to the Soldiers Cross in Memorial Grove. Details here.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., in person or online

Major General John C. Harris, Jr., U.S. Army Adjutant General, Ohio, will share remarks, and Cheryl Mason, Chairman of the Board of Veteran’s Appeals, advocating for and serving Veterans, will provide our keynote message.