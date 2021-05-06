Memorial ceremony to honor 809 Ohio peace officers killed in the line of duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the 33rd year, Ohio law enforcement officers will honor the memory of peace officers killed in the line of duty.
To date, 809 Ohio peace officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1823, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
Those honored Thursday will include seven officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020:
William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office
Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department
Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department
Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department
Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department
Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department
The memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.
Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to attend, along with members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and law enforcement officers from across the state.
NBC4 will live stream the event.