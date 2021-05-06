Memorial ceremony to honor 809 Ohio peace officers killed in the line of duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the 33rd year, Ohio law enforcement officers will honor the memory of peace officers killed in the line of duty.

To date, 809 Ohio peace officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1823, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Those honored Thursday will include seven officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020:

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department

Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department

Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department

Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department

The memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

With several other Ohio LE agencies this morning at @FOPofOhio Police Motorcade leaving 222 E. Town St., Cols @10am to head to OPOTA Police Memorial honoring our fallen Officers from 2019 & 2020#2021PoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/nkDzmC5ynj — Jim Gilbert (@CHIEFGILBERT1) May 6, 2021

Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to attend, along with members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and law enforcement officers from across the state.

NBC4 will live stream the event.