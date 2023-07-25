COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With one large jackpot claimed, Tuesday’s Mega Millions could net one lucky winner an estimated $820 million.

With no ticket matching the winning numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s $720 million jackpot, it increased by another $100 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 03, 05, 06, 44, and 61 and the gold Mega Ball was 25. The Megaplier is 4X.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was April 18, making Friday’s drawing the 27th without a winner, with millions hoping to break that streak Tuesday.

In order to collect the full jackpot, the winner would agree to be paid across 30 payments over 29 years. Most winners usually opt for a one-time cash payment, estimated at $422 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s 21-year history and comes four days shy of the one-year anniversary of a $1.337 billion jackpot won on July 29, 2022.

The largest Mega Millions jackpots are:

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 $820 million (estimated), July 25, 2023 $656 million, March 30, 2012 $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 $543 million, July 24, 2018 $536 million, July 18, 2016 $533 million, March 30, 2018

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, but the chance of winning any of the prizes offered is 1 in 24.

For the last drawing on July 21, more than 2.485 million tickets won at least $2 or more. Eight tickets in the last drawing matched the five white balls, netting the holders $1 million. Sixty-seven players matched four white balls and the Mega Ball for a $10,000 prize each, with 14 of those tickets matching the Megaplier, boosting their winnings to $20,000 each.

The Megaplier is an optional buy-in that multiplies the winnings by that number. The Megaplier can be applied to all winnings except the jackpot.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays. Five white balls from 1 through 70 are drawn as is a gold Mega Ball from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with an optional $1 buy-in for the Megaplier.