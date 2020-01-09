Meet the man working to rebuild the iconic Christopher Inn

Clyde Gosnell has had a hand in designing many landmarks Columbus residents pass by every day. But now the 89-year-old architect has set his sights on a new dream.

He wants to rebuild one of the city’s most iconic downtown buildings: the iconic 16-story Christopher Inn, the cylindrical hotel that stood at 300 E. Broad St. for 25 years.

“We’d like to see that building back in the skyline,” he said. “It was a place that was hard to forget.”

Gosnell was part of architecture firm Karlsberger & Associates’ team behind the project, which also included prominent African American architect Leon Ransom. Gosnell later founded his own firm, Design Group Inc.

With the help of some other architects, developers and historic groups, Gosnell has been putting together drawings for a modern iteration of the hotel that opened in 1963. The plan he’s drawn up includes a hotel that is largely faithful to the original design, but he said the project would likely incorporate modern technology. He’s been assembling memorabilia and accoutrements from the original as well.

