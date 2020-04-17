Meet ‘Scarlet’ NBC4’s puppy with a purpose

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering again with Canine Companions for Independence to welcome our second “Puppy with a Purpose.” Our new Golden Retriever puppy, “Scarlet,” is making her debut on “NBC4 Today” this morning.

The station’s first “Puppy with a Purpose,” named “Buckeye” by viewers, arrived in August of 2018 and captured the hearts of central Ohioans during his 18-month journey to become a trained assistance dog.

The training and socialization of each puppy begins at birth. By the end of a Canine Companions assistance dog’s journey, they will have mastered over 40 commands to help their human partner live more independently.

You can watch Scarlet’s journey every Friday morning on “NBC4 Today” at 6 a.m., and live stream her puppy cam every Friday morning from 6-8 a.m. right here on NBC4i.com!

And, for an extra dose of Scarlet cuteness make sure to follow her on social media:

About Canine Companions

Canine Companions is a national non-profit organization that expertly trains assistance dogs to help children, adults, and veterans with disabilities — free of charge.