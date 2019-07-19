Meet Rohan: Therapy dog with a mission

Rohan was the poster dog for what anyone would want in a canine companion: Smart, reserved and focused.

“He was my first child. So I really wanted to make it right with him.

I wanted him to graduate that was first and foremost,” said Dan Wurm, a Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser.

He was well on his way when a medical issue put him into early retirement.

“You kind of say goodbye to him thinking they’re not going to be back. And then in three weeks, I get the call that he’s coming back to me,” Wurm said.

For Dan, it was bittersweet.

“I mean, I was so looking forward to giving him to somebody because that’s what we all strive to do, he said.

Knowing Rohan’s drive, Wurm decided to still give him an opportunity to serve.

“I got him certified as a therapy dog. First thing which a lot of us do whenever our dogs are released. We want to keep them working,” he said.

Rohan makes the rounds at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center weekly.

“It’s just amazing. It’s amazing what he does to these people,” Wurm said.

Linda Holland, of the OSU Wexner Medical Center, said Rohan provides an ‘”amazing stress relief.”

“Being able to have that connection with a dog really just helps relieve their anxiety,” Holland said.

But that’s not all.

Rohan donates blood at the Ohio State Veterinary Hospital.

“It’s not a job for him. He enjoys coming here. And he gets treats and he gets treated like a king,” Wurm said.

Rohan also has a full-time role as a big brother and assistant puppy trainer to Buckeye.

“He’s learned a lot from Rohan, lots of things. He’s the best older brother in the world. He’s patient. He lets buckeye be the alpha. It’s just another way Rohan touches people. It’s fun to see what else he can do,” Wurm said.