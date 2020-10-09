Meet NBC4’s new Traffic Reporter Andrea Henderson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Andrea Henderson, NBC4’s newest Traffic Reporter, is no stranger to the Buckeye State.

Andrea grew up in Northeast Ohio and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.

Prior to joining NBC4, Andrea worked as a morning anchor/reporter for WINK News in Fort Myers. During her time there, she covered everything from Hurricane Irma and its devastating affects on the area to the major water crisis that hit Southwest Florida in 2019.

Andrea first started her career in Lima, Ohio as a weekend anchor. In college, she interned at NBC4 during her freshman year, so she likes to think her career has brought her full circle.

When Andrea isn’t on air, you’ll find her exploring with her pup Theodore, trying out new restaurants or cheering on the Buckeyes.

You can watch Andrea on NBC4 Today, starting Monday at 4 a.m.