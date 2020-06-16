Meet Kerry Charles: Colleen Marshall’s new co-anchor returns to his hometown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is excited to welcome Columbus native Kerry Charles back to town, with what he calls his “dream job.” Kerry will be co-anchoring with Colleen Marshall weekdays at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Now he is sharing his journey from Columbus kid to NBC4 anchor, in his own words:

So, I’ve been away for several years, anchoring, reporting, and giving back in cities throughout the country. But, it all started right here in Columbus.

I was a cub reporter on the “Kids’ News Network.” One of the show’s creators and producers learned I’d be joining NBC4.



“I was very happy for you, I wouldn’t say shocked because you deserve it. You put in the work,” Dave Fisher told me when I dropped in to see him and reminisce.



Dave now teaches at the Ohio State University as a media instructor.



Before KNN, there was a kids’ radio program at WCBE 90.5 FM. Colleen Marshall and I recently visited the station.

“That exposure and having access to different things, it’s important,” I told Colleen on our visit.

“And having someone believe that you can do it,” she replied.

Like the friends I met along the way, who always believed in me.



“I started screaming as soon as I heard there was an opportunity for you to come back to Columbus,” shared Quanetta Batts. “I knew that in middle school that was your dream job. We had talked about it over the years.”



I met Quanetta at the old Crestview Middle School.



“We talked about doing better than our parents did. We talked about being positive role models for our peers,” remembered Quanetta.



Quanetta and I met Rudy Frias at Linden-McKinley High School.



“I’ll try to reel it in, but I’m just over the moon excited for you,” quipped Rudy.



And Rudy has a message for you, “You are about to be introduced to one of the most genuine people in the city of Columbus that you’ll ever meet. Genuine, sincere and honest to a fault.”



And there’s Currecia Gamble. She’s a Northland grad. We forged a friendship while becoming Bearcats at the University of Cincinnati.



“Be apart of those stories that will be able to change our community,” advised Currecia. “Bring us that different perspective that we haven’t seen in a while, to bring awareness on how we can change and what we can do to grow our city.”



Joining NBC4 is personal, I grew up watching the station. Most of my family still lives in central Ohio. Like my cousin who does my mother’s hair.

My mom, a retired nurse, shares advice for young people finding their way. It’s the same thing she’s been telling me.



“Listen to yourself, be true to yourself. Don’t get derailed. Do what your mind, your God, your body is telling you need to do if that’s truly what you want,” expressed my mom. “Work for it. It’s not going to come easy and people are going to try to discourage you, but you need to be true to yourself.”

Mom has advice for parents, “Listen to your child. Block the voices of the naysayers, and do whatever you can to foster your child’s dreams.”