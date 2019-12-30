Meet Howie, a lovable dog with so much potential

This week we met Howie from RESCUEDOhio. He is around 1-year-old and was rescued from a rural shelter in Kentucky and no one knows what the first year of his life was like. So, understandably like many dogs in rescue, Howie, is a little unsure of everything. “He doesn’t like change . He doesn’t like new things coming to into his environment and it takes him just a second to settle down and be OK with things,” said his foster Shawn Fiegelist.

One thing we do know is that he loves the people he gets to know. “Howie is very lovable. He’s very attached to me and that’s what he’s looking for. I think he’s looking to be somebody’s dog.”

Where he may be fearful, Howie has shown so much potential. He’s learned basic commands and is working with a trainer. In the last 4 weeks he’s come a long way. “He needs someone who can work with him and give him some confidence. he likes other dogs, he would do well with another dog.. a dog that will stand up to him and let him know, you know, when they’re done playing.”

Howie Loves toys, is great in a house and really likes his crate. While he is high energy during the day — at night hes a couch potato. He sleeps from 7:30pm until 7:30am. Thats a good boy!

If you live in a home that has experience with dogs and is willing to keep up with training and structure for this special guy he would love to meet you.



Go to RESCUEDOhio.org or their Facebook page to apply for his adoption.