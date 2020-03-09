Meet Brad Johansen: Darlene Hill’s new co-anchor has storied Ohio broadcast history

We are welcoming a new face at NBC4! Brad Johansen will be co-anchoring First at 4 and NBC4 at Five weekdays with Darlene Hill.

Here’s what he told us about himself in his own words.

So, what is it you want to do when you grow up? I knew the answer to that question when I was in the 5th grade in a Chicago suburb. I knew I wanted to be on TV telling stories and the plan was to do that in Sports.

I began on the Sports anchor desk when I was a junior in college at an NBC station in Peoria, Illinois. But sports wouldn’t be where I stayed.

I took News jobs in Lansing, Michigan, San Luis Obispo, California, and became a Crime and Investigative reporter in Las Vegas, that I was lucky to come out of alive. For the next 28 years, Ohio has been home, save a brief stop in North Carolina.

I have done just about everything in this business. For 11 years I was the radio voice of the Cincinnati Bengals and called national college football, basketball and baseball games over the last two and a have decades. Throughout my nearly four decades in the business —storytelling has always been my passion.

I’m probably most recognized for my telling of Lauren Hill’s remarkable battle against the cancer known as DIPG. Our original story went viral and helped Lauren become an international inspiration. I did play-by-play for her first college game, followed her daily for six months, created a “Layup Challenge” to help her raise a million dollars for research, and produced a national award-winning documentary on her life called “Play for 22.”

I’ve been blessed to have been awarded more than 20 Emmys, and multiple national awards along my journey.

My wife Colleen and I have helped to raise more than $3.5 million for charities in Ohio from helping the homeless and less fortunate, to cancer research, diabetes, mental health, and multiple faith-based causes. We have four children, three boys, and a girl ranging in age from 30 down to 12 and they are our pride and joy. Our family is excited to join your family in making NBC4 our new home.

Brad Johansen, NBC4 Anchor