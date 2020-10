A person was taken to Riverside tonight after an incident on Eisenhower Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took a person to Riverside Hospital at 8:45 p.m. after what was thought to be a pedestrian struck by a car, said a dispatcher at the Columbus Division of Police.

The person was in critical condition, said the dispatcher.

However, the incident on Eisenhower Road might have been a shooting instead. What happened there tonight was initially unclear, and police are investigating the incident.