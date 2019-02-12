Medicare accepts Mount Carmel’s Corrective Plan

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the Plans of Correction for both Mount Carmel West and Mount Carmel St. Ann’s and has directed the Ohio Department of Health to conduct follow up surveys/inspections to ensure that each hospital is implementing its respective plan.

ODH conducted a follow-up survey of Mount Carmel West Monday and is at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Tuesday.

ODH will communicate its findings to CMS which will make the final determination about whether any/all deficiencies have been sufficiently addressed.

A letter sent to the two Mount Carmel hospitals earlier this month by CMS informed the hospitals that they have been found not in compliance with Medicare standards for pharmaceutical services.

The letter states that Mount Carmel’s Medicare provider agreement will terminate on February 24 unless it comes back into compliance with program requirements.

The determination came just weeks after Mount Carmel revealed that it has linked the death of 28 patients to excessive doses of fentanyl allegedly given by Dr. William Husel. Husel was fired by the hospital and suspended by the Ohio Medicaid program.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Dr. Husel’s medical license on January 25.

Mount Carmel issued the following statement at the time the letter was released: