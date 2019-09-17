Medical marijuana clinic set to open Wednesday in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A new medical marijuana center is making the final touches to its clinic before opening its doors.

Ohio Green Team is the first medical marijuana clinic in Fairfield County.

There are so many different opinions on whether or not the company should even be in the county. Some said they’re glad it’s here and for those who need medical marijuana, it should be accessible.

Others, who didn’t want to appear on camera, said they hate that it’s coming.

Jessica Fasnaugh said she supports it being there.

“People who, like, have cancer. Back pain. Any kind of pain. It really does help with that,” said Fasnaugh.

The clinic is not to be confused with a medical marijuana dispensary. The clinic is for patients to see a medical professional who, depending on the diagnosis, may or may not prescribe marijuana.

Once that patient has the prescription in hand, they will then go to a medical marijuana dispensary to fill that prescription.

“I can see what people are saying about it. That it can be abused. You have to be responsible with it,” said Fasnaugh.

Ohio Green Team owner Ryan Brown has heard the criticism. He owns several clinics.

“I would ask them to come in and get an appointment,” said Brown.

The business officially opens Wednesday morning at 10.