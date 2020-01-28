Medical board complaint filed against Ohio State president

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. The executive director of the State Medical Board of Ohio says it has fast-tracked investigations related to whether licensees failed to report concerns about Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss decades earlier. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — One of the men alleging sexual abuse by now-dead Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss says he has filed two related complaints with the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Steve Snyder-Hill says one complaint alleges university President Michael Drake, an ophthalmologist, violated professional ethics and that his school broke laws about sharing public records.

Snyder-Hill says his other complaint alleges that former student health director Ted Grace mishandled a complaint about misbehavior by Strauss in 1995.

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Ohio State and Grace.

Because of confidentiality rules, the medical board won’t confirm or comment on complaints unless they result in disciplinary action.