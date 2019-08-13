Mediator appointed in Stormy Daniels case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus could be nearing a settlement with Stormy Daniels over her arrest last summer. New records show the court has appointed a mediator to the case.

Both parties are expected to make arraignments for mediation in the next two weeks.

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — and two others were arrested after a performance at a gentlemen’s club last July.

All charges were dropped, and the CPD Vice unit was disbanded. Five officers are now facing disciplinary action.

