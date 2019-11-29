Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver 700 Thanksgiving meals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While many central Ohioans are eating turkey around the dinner table with their families, many seniors are spending the holiday alone. Lifecare Alliance and its volunteers are doing something about that.

Meals on Wheels deliveries kicked off this morning. Volunteers gave warm Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need. Stacey Jordan volunteers very year.

Jordan, her husband and daughter made helping seniors a family tradition.

“We don’t have grandparents anymore. His mom dad and stepdad are gone so it’s a way that we can provide something to somebody,” said Jordan.

Mary Call considers herself a lifetime volunteer, having spent more than 30 years of delivering meals to seniors. Sometimes she’s the only person they ever see.

“I’m so happy that you came to visit me today. And you’re just like anyone coming over? And no. That was it. We were the only visitors they had for the day,” said Call.

It’s a sad reality and one that Stephanie Watkins teaches her daughter London along with other life lessons.

“Just lend a helping hand as a community right? We are supposed to be here as one as a community,” Watkins.

One thing Jordan knows how to do well Is reminding seniors they are not alone.

“There’s people out there that love you. Strangers. I hope to share some of God’s love,” said Jordan.

Volunteers delivered 700 Thanksgiving meals today.