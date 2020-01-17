McKinley Elementary class raising funds for koalas injured in Australian wildfires

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — After hearing about the devastating fires in Australia, Cathy Bell’s first-grade class at McKinley Elementary wanted to help by sending a card but now they are doing even more for the wildlife impacted by the disaster.

The class first heard Lewis the Koala’s story and sent him a card, but when they realized there were more koalas in need and the fires were still going, they wanted to send money as well.

“We couldn’t, like, send other stuff to them, we could send the money to them so that they can get stuff to make their mittens and stuff,” said first-grader Ceriniti Bennett.

This week, Mrs. Bell’s class held “Save the Koalas Week” to raise money for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in New South Wales, where burned koalas are taken. By Wednesday, the class had raised more than $200, but they are still waiting for the final count.