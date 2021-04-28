McDonald’s to thank teachers with a free sweet treat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — McDonald’s is treating Columbus-area teachers with a free bakery sweet during Teacher Appreciation Week.

By showing their valid school I.D. for the 2020-2021 school year, teachers can opt for a free cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, or apple fritter with purchase from May 3-7.

Other Ohio locations honoring the thank-you treat are in Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo, and Zanesville.

McDonald’s is recognizing the challenges of teaching during the pandemic, calling teachers a “vital backbone of our Columbus communities.”

For more information, visit McDonalds.com.