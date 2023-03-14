McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A McConnelsville man will spend the next eight years in prison after pleading guilty to several child sexual abuse charges last week.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, on March 7, Daniel Charles, 34, pleaded guilty in three different cases consisting of 10 counts of felony pandering obscenities involving a minor, a second-degree felony; 10 counts of felony pandering obscenities involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony.

In the first case, Charles was sentenced to 5 to 7.5 years; in the second case, he was sentenced to one year; and in the third case, he was sentenced to two years. All sentences will run consecutively. Charles will receive a 447-day time served credit.