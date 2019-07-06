Mayor of Chillicothe takes on ‘internet troll’ Facebook page

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A satiric Facebook page is poking fun at the city of Chillicothe.
However, the mayor of Chillicothe (with 2 L’s) isn’t laughing.
The page, “City of Chilicothe, Ohio” (with 1 L) has been lambasting the city online, at one point, challenging the mayor of Chillicothe to a “no holds barred hell in a cell match.”
The satiric site has gone so far as to create a change.org petition to have the city’s name officially changed to Chilicothe (again, with 1 L). As of 10:30 p,m. Friday, the petition has 244 signatures.
Luke Feeney, mayor of Chillicothe, isn’t taking the satire lightly.
“We understand that this is the work of an internet troll, and our policy has been that we do not feed trolls,” Feeny wrote in a Facebook post to the City of Chillicothe, Ohio, page (2 L’s).
So far, there’s been no response from Chillicothe regarding the wrestling match, and no response from Chilicothe regarding Feeney’s comment.