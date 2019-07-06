Mayor of Chillicothe takes on ‘internet troll’ Facebook page

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A satiric Facebook page is poking fun at the city of Chillicothe.

However, the mayor of Chillicothe (with 2 L’s) isn’t laughing.

The page, “City of Chilicothe, Ohio” (with 1 L) has been lambasting the city online, at one point, challenging the mayor of Chillicothe to a “no holds barred hell in a cell match.”

The satiric site has gone so far as to create a change.org petition to have the city’s name officially changed to Chilicothe (again, with 1 L). As of 10:30 p,m. Friday, the petition has 244 signatures.

Sign the petition to change the name of the city to Chilicothe with one L and help us continue doing the Lord’s work. PLEASE SHARE Posted by City of Chilicothe, Ohio on Friday, July 5, 2019

Luke Feeney, mayor of Chillicothe, isn’t taking the satire lightly.

“We understand that this is the work of an internet troll, and our policy has been that we do not feed trolls,” Feeny wrote in a Facebook post to the City of Chillicothe, Ohio, page (2 L’s).

The City of Chillicothe is aware that there is a fake page holding itself out to be the official city page. We… Posted by City of Chillicothe, Ohio on Friday, July 5, 2019

So far, there’s been no response from Chillicothe regarding the wrestling match, and no response from Chilicothe regarding Feeney’s comment.