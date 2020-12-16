Mayor Ginther updates public on Civilian Review Board Work Group at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The mayor’s office is holding a press conference to discuss and update the public on the Civilian Review Board Work Group. The press conference will be held virtually on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther will be joined by City Council President Shannon G. Hardin and Mo Wright, President, and CEO of RAMA Consulting along with Erin Sync, a member of the Civilian Review Board Work Group.

The board was constructed this past summer after Columbus residents gathered in a protest demanding police reform. Citizens voted for the review board on the Issue 2 ballot. More than 200,000 people voted for it.