Mayor Ginther unveils Columbus’ $113 million Capital Improvements Budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther unveiled the city’s 2020 Capital Improvements Budget on Thursday.

The budget is typically introduced in the spring, but it was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The uncertainty of revenue this year, because of the pandemic, required us to delay until we were more certain of where our numbers stood,” said Ginther. “I’m confident with the amount of this year’s capital budget and with the projects we’re funding.”

The $113 million budget calls for investments in a number of areas. Over the next three years, the city will direct $10 million dollars to the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH) to aid in the construction of a new center for addiction treatment.

“This center will be the central and primary destination in Franklin County for mental health crisis needs and will offer a no wrong door philosophy to ensure that anyone who arrives at the center receives services,” said Erika Clark Jones, the CEO of ADAMH.

The budget also calls for $3 million to be dedicated to a wellness center for police and firefighters as they handle stress and work-related trauma.

Additionally, $11.5 million dollars is earmarked for the construction and renovation of affordable housing.

“This investment will leverage an estimated $83 million in total investment and 510 affordable housing units over the next 24 months,” said Ginther.

According to the mayor, other neighborhood investments include:

· $6.5 million for the Hilltop Education Center expected to break ground this year

· $3.7 million for reconstruction of Hudson Avenue from I-71 to Cleveland

· $10 million in infrastructure improvements along Sullivant Ave.

· Design work for pools at the Glenwood Community Center in Hilltop and Windsor Pool in Linden

· $1.4 million for Crittendon Community Center under Directions for Youth and Families in the Far East

· $1 million towards a new Boys and Girls Club center in Milo-Grogan

· Street and sidewalk construction throughout the city

The Columbus City Council will hold a hearing on the budget at noon on Monday.