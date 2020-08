COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew J. Ginther will speak Wednesday afternoon, addressing a recent increase in violence in Columbus.

The mayor will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce, Police Chief Tom Quinlan, NAACP Columbus President Nana Watson, Doc West, Principal of Columbus Scioto 6-12 and Pastor Charles Tatum of The Good Shephard Baptist Church.

The news conference is planned for 1 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.