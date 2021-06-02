Mayor Ginther to announce new Columbus Division of Police Chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is scheduled to announce the new Columbus Division of Police Chief at 2p.m. news conference, Wednesday.

A source with inside knowledge told NBC4’s Jamie Ostroff that Elaine Bryant will become the chief. Another finalist for the job, Ivonne Roman, tweeted her congratulations to Bryant Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant, 48, comes to Columbus after serving as a deputy chief in Detroit, where she oversaw a group of precincts. She previously was a commander in professional standards, a captain in the homicide division, a lieutenant who handled community relations and a sergeant who worked in the domestic violence division.

Bryant received her master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Bowling Green State University in 2019.

She would become Columbus’ second female chief, after Kim Jacobs, who served from 2012 to ’19, and its second Black chief, after James Jackson, who served from 1990 to 2009.