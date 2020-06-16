Mayor Ginther announces limits on police use of chemical spray to disperse crowds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss two measures regarding the Columbus Division of Police.

Mayor Ginther issued a directive to CPD prohibiting the use of tear gas and pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful protests. He said additional policy changes regarding how chemical agents can be used will be drafted in conjunction with City Attorney Zach Klein.

“This new policy will stop unnecessary confrontations between police officers and peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights,” said City Attorney Zach Klein. “This important change reflects our City’s and my own personal commitment to meaningful reforms and balances public safety and protected speech.”

A 14-member panel to advise Chief Thomas Quinlan was also announced by Mayor Ginther. The group will give input about strategies, the development of community policing practices, and increasing community transparency.

“This is not just a commission or committee that will sit idly by,” said Mayor Ginther. “The Chief’s panel will weigh in and provide feedback on changes we are making – such as significantly limiting the use of tear gas and pepper spray by the Columbus Division of Police.”

The panel consists of: